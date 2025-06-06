New Game of Thrones RTS sees you decide who wins the War for Westeros

Geoff Keighley teased it as a new RTS set in one of the biggest fantasy franchises out there, and we're pretty sure he hit the nail on the head. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros sees players take control of a number of armies to decide the fate of the Seven Kingdoms.

In the cinematic trailer, we saw Jon Snow fighting the Night King, Dany swooping down atop a dragon, burning both the armies of the North and the undead before Jaime and the Lannisters come in to take everyone down.

The Night King manages to win his duel with Jon, showing how you can shape the future of Westeros. The RTS didn't come with a release date, but we're hoping to see more soon of how the game actually plays.