New game modes and characters coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

A new multiplayer track was recently added to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble along with Sonic characters, but it's not over yet. Sega has released a roadmap that shows off future updates. In September, there will be a new multiplayer game mode, which will be free. For anyone with the Sega Pass, there will also be two characters in the form of Axel and Beat, as well as new costumes that resemble various Sega characters. At the end of the year, the third update will be released. There will also be a new game mode and track for multiplayer along with some, as yet unnamed, characters.