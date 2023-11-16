Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Assassin's Creed Mirage

New Game+ is coming to Assassin's Creed Mirage next month

As a free update.

HQ

If you've completed Assassin's Creed Mirage ever since its launch in October and have been looking for additional ways to return to Baghdad as Basim, Ubisoft has some very good news for you, because it has now confirmed that a New Game+ mode is on its way.

As mentioned in a post on X, we're told that New Game+ will debut in December and that it will arrive as part of a free update that also includes a new permadeath mode that is available across all difficulties.

The exact release date for this coming update has yet to be confirmed, but no doubt this will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

