New Game+ is coming to Assassin's Creed Mirage next month

If you've completed Assassin's Creed Mirage ever since its launch in October and have been looking for additional ways to return to Baghdad as Basim, Ubisoft has some very good news for you, because it has now confirmed that a New Game+ mode is on its way.

As mentioned in a post on X, we're told that New Game+ will debut in December and that it will arrive as part of a free update that also includes a new permadeath mode that is available across all difficulties.

The exact release date for this coming update has yet to be confirmed, but no doubt this will be confirmed in the coming weeks.