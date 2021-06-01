New game from Two Point Studios has been leaked by Microsoft Store

A new product page emerged on the Microsoft Store accidentally revealing a new unannounced game from Two Point Hospital's developer, Two Point Studios. This time you are not managing a hospital stuffed by patients with weird diseases, but a university campus.

The leaked game is called Two Point Campus and it lets you build your dream university campus with new creative tools offered by the developers: "For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations, or placing every tree, you can build the university you want", the description reads.

However, this is from Two Point Studios, there's of course a twist. Rather than studying normal stuff like math, languages and science, students in your campus have more interesting courses to choose, such as Knight School and Gastronomy. As pointed out, you'll also need to "get to know your students, explore their individual personalities, wants and needs. Keep them happy with clubs, societies, gigs".

As the game hasn't been officially announced yet, we don't know if it is going to land on other platforms other than PC, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. Release date is also still unknown. We do expect to hear more details soon, though.

Source: insiders Wario64 & WalkingCat