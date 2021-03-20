New game confirmed for NES

You're watching Advertisements

Art'cade and the French street artist Tim Zdey has revealed that they have reached their crowdfunding target for Zdey The Game. This is actually a brand new NES game and will be delivered on a classic, grey cartridge complete with a manual.

It seems to be somewhat reminiscent of Super Mario, but instead of saving a princess (who mostly resides in other castles), you are supposed to put art around Paris. You can check out a video from this game over here and the crowdfunding campaign runs for another nine days if you feel like treating yourself to a classic NES game.