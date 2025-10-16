New Game+, a PUBG collaboration, and Nightmare difficulty promised for Dying Light: The Beast

HQ

Following its launch around a month ago, Dying Light: The Beast has enjoyed a good amount of success. The game has been received well by critics and also quickly hit the one million sold copies milestone, and this is just the beginning for the title too.

Developer Techland has shared a roadmap for the game that stretches for the next 11 weeks. Why 11 weeks, you ask? This will basically take us into the first full week of the New Year, from October 16 up until January 7 to be exact.

So what's in store? The big additions of note is a New Game+ mode and an even harder difficulty called Nightmare. There will even be Legend Levels to tackle, a PUBG Mobile collaboration to experience, Ray-Tracing support on PC, new weapon execution animations, visual and quality of life improvements, and more.

There will also be a slate of community-led challenges regarded as Call of the Beast, and as for what's in store here, a press release explains the following.

"Throughout the campaign, players around the world will take on weekly goals that celebrate teamwork, persistence, and the power of the Dying Light community. Each challenge offers exclusive rewards that appear directly in participants' in-game stash once objectives are met. From new weapons to unique car skins, every week brings fresh surprises and reasons to celebrate the collective success of the community.To get the weekly rewards, players will need to contribute to the goal that week.

"Sticking together with the community to complete at least 17 of the 22 goals will unlock a secret Legendary Reward, which players will receive at the end of the event. Additionally, if the community completes 20 goals, everyone who participated in at least one challenge will receive all the rewards, regardless of when they began taking part in Call of the Beast!"

Check out the roadmap for Dying Light: The Beast below.