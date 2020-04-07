New four-player RTS Dwarfheim unveiled

We've just been given our first look at Dwarfheim, a new game that mixes RTS combat, base-building, and co-op multiplayer.

The new fantasy RTS from Pineleaf and Merge Games will put players in charge of their own dwarven village that they must grow and develop with up to three friends, and then with your comrades battle with other players in a multiplayer mode called Conquest.

You watching Advertisements

With four different classes (Builder, Miner, Warrior and Diplomat) players must work together and find the synergies they'll need to be competitive.

There are also sandbox and survival modes (which other players can also join), as well as ranked matchmaking for the most committed players. Take a closer look at the game below.