New Forza Horizon 5 update makes it easier to get rare cars

HQ

Playground Games continues to support and expand its hugely popular Forza Horizon 5, and in a new update it now has good news for all car collectors. Forza Horizon 4's Horizon Backstage feature is back, making it easier to get your hands on particularly hard-to-find vehicles you missed from previous updates.

The studio explains how you should go about it:

"Horizon Backstage cars can be purchased only with Horizon Backstage Passes (unlockable twice a week, as 40 Points reward in the Festival Playlist and/or by Forzathon shop for 1000 Forzathon points) through the Horizon Backstage Shop."

As Pure Xbox notes, this feature came late to Forza Horizon 4, when support for the game began to wane. Incidentally, three years passed between Forza Horizon 4 and 5, and it's now been three years since part five launched, and you can tell that it's getting thinner with new content additions.

Is it time to release a new Forza Horizon, do you think, or will Microsoft save this for the next generation?