New Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Over 500 horsepower and a 5.2-litre turbocharged V8 engine

HQ

The Mustang is an iconic car that has been the stuff of dreams for young and old alike for decades. Ford is aware of the fame and attention this car attracts, so it strives to surprise us more and more with its new models. The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC, an evolution of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, will go on sale this summer and comes loaded with premium features.

Highlights include its new 5.2-litre V8 turbo engine and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. With less power than the Mustang GTD's incredible 815 horsepower, but exceeding the 500 horsepower of the original Dark Horse model, it is estimated that this engine will deliver around 700 horsepower, but Ford will not announce the official price or provide the full specifications for a few months. What we do know is that it features MagneRide suspension for the shock absorbers, which includes the latest safety features and the most advanced software available, providing driving assistance and auto-calibration depending on the type of terrain.

Among other features of the vehicle that we do know about, it's worth mentioning that the brakes have a six-piston system for the front wheels and four pistons for the rear wheels. The aerodynamics of this model have also been improved with a new front cover that has a 65% larger central opening and side openings twice as large as those of the original Dark Horse, improving airflow and brake cooling.

As for the interior, it inherits the aesthetics of the Mustang GTD with a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fibre accents and a choice of Recaro leather seats or the sporty Dynamic version.

We will have to wait a few months to find out all the details of what the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has to offer, as well as its official price, which is estimated to be between £66,000 for the Dark Horse model and £328,000 for the Mustang GTD.

If this car is out of your budget, you can always take a look at the new Opel Astra and its Intelli-Lux headlights...