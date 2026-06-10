New Ford Escort restoration will set you back more than €400.000

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The Ford Escort is officially back, but not in the way you perhaps thought. Because this has a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911 GT3, and it'll cost more than €400.000.

This new car is officially developed by Boreham Motorworks with backing from Ford itself, and it's called the Escort Mk1 RS. It's not a restomod, it's a brand new car inspired by the Mk1 Escort from the 1960's.

The engine is Boreham's own TEN-K engine, a 2.1 liter V4 with 325 horsepower, allegedly revving to 10.000 RPM. Since the car only weighs 895 kilograms, it should be quite fast indeed.

Although it looks remarkably close to the original Escort, the structure underneath has been heavily reworked. The wheelbase has been stretched, chassis rigidity increased by 50% and a new aluminum-and-titanium rear axle cuts unsprung weight dramatically.

Of course, all of this comes at a staggering price. The Escort Mk1 RS starts at roughly €415.000 before customers begin adding options. Only 150 examples will be built, and demand appears to have been so strong that all production slots were reportedly spoken for almost immediately.

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