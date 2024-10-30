New footage shown for Wonder Man, Marvel Zombies, Daredevil: Born Again and more in new Marvel 2025 trailer

HQ

While we haven't seen a lot from the MCU this year, the titan of comic book movies and shows is getting back on the horse in 2025. We've got a new Captain America, the Thunderbolts movie, and Fantastic Four hitting our screens next year, but on the TV side of things, there's a lot to look forward to as well.

In the trailer below, you can see clips from Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Wonder Man, What If Season 3, and plenty of other projects to look forward to. As we expected, it's great to see Daredevil back in action, but what looks like a surprisingly interesting show is Wonder Man.

Even from the short amount of footage we got, it appears Wonder Man will reintroduce us to Trevor Slattery of Iron Man 3 infamy, as well as focus on a man trying to secure the role of Wonder Man. Perhaps this could end up being a self-reflective project from Marvel. We'll have to see.