New first-person horror title aims for 2025: A.I.L.A

Although all the attention is focused right now on what the media is publishing from the Koelnmesse in Cologne where Gamescom is being held, other studios are also taking advantage of these dates of frenetic activity in videogames to present their future titles. This is the case of the Brazilian studio Pulsatrix (Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel) which will release its second title, with the strange name of A.I.L.A., in 2025.

It will be a first-person horror game set in a secluded rural environment where it seems there are creatures beyond the realms of possibility lurking in the shadows. Obviously, references to the latest Resident Evil games and the Amnesia series can be seen, but we'll have to wait a while to find out more about it.

A.I.L.A. is coming to Steam in 2025, and you can watch the trailer below. It will also be available for testing at the Fireshine Games booth at Gamescom.