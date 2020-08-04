New FIFA 21 trailer details the new gameplay pillars

You're watching Advertisements

EA Sports has released a new FIFA 21 trailer (you can watch it above) highlighting the main gameplay new features. It's a 3:30 video where the studio explains the concepts behind the five pillars that dictate this year's core features, namely Agile Dribbling, Creative Runs, Positioning Awareness, Natural Collision System, and Football Fundamentals.

More FIFA 21 features will be revealed during the month of August, before the launch scheduled for October 9 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch (Legacy edition). Later it will also be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and those who buy the PS4 or Xbox One versions will be able to transition to the new generation version at no extra charge.