New female-centric Star Wars show coming for Disney+

Leslye Headland will be the showrunner for new female-centric Star Wars show headed for Disney+.

We already have The Mandalorian on Disney+, and there is also a new series based on the antihero Cassian Andor of Rogue One fame coming. Add to that a miniseries about Obi-Wan Kenobi, and you have a pretty good reason for Star Wars fans to get Disney+. But why stop there, when more is more?

Variety reports that Leslye Headland (creator/writer for Netflix's Russian Doll) is now officially the showrunner and writer for a yet unnamed Star Wars series, which will take place in a new timeline. It is also specified, that this will be a female-centric show.

That's pretty much everything we know, and we assume it is a couple of years left until we will see the first signs of life from the project. Does this sound interesting to you?

