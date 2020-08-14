New features coming to FIFA 21's career mode revealed

You're watching Advertisements

EA Sports has just given us a proper look at the updated career mode coming in FIFA 21, and it looks like a lot more detail has been added to the game's campaign mode, which will no doubt appeal to those who play FIFA specifically for that part of the game.

There is a new interactive match sim that reminds us a little of Football Manager, although here you'll be able to jump into a match and more directly affect its outcome.

Player Growth is a new system that lets you adapt your players to new positions and the like, and you'll also be able to more carefully manage your schedule to make the kind of marginal improvements that can make all the difference over a congested season.

There are also improvements being made to the transfer system, with new ways to buy and loan players, which should more accurately mirror reality, where these try-before-you-buy deals are becoming increasingly commonplace.

Check out the trailer below for more details on how the career mode will change in this year's iteration, and stay tuned for more on FIFA 21, which is due to land on October 9.