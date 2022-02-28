New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer shows a deeper look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

HQ

Warner Bros. promised that we'd receive the next trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on Thursday, February 24, but ultimately delayed that due to ongoing global events. Now that very trailer has landed, and it has given us another look at the upcoming movie, including a deeper look at Grindelwald again, now that he is being played by Mads Mikkelsen instead of Johnny Depp.

Lasting around two and a half minutes and featuring a bunch of footage that was already shown in the first official trailer, this video seems to be promising a far more action heavy wizarding adventure, which would be a breath of fresh air when compared to the rather slow Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald, which debuted in 2018.

You can take a look at the trailer for yourself below to see some of the action scenes, ahead of the movie's official release date, which will see it land in theatres on April 15.