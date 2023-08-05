New Fallout TV show leaks reveal Vault-Tec HQ

HQ

More set images and a short video have leaked from Amazon's Fallout TV series, which remains in production. Among other things, these new set images appear to show Vault-Tec HQ.

Vault-Tec is of course the company behind the creation of Fallout's iconic vaults, where each protagonist finds themselves at the start of a new save in most of the games. According to the leaker, these images come from months ago, when filming was still ongoing. It is reportedly wrapped, but we'll have to see if Fallout can make its way to our screens soon.

The Fallout series is being helmed by former Westworld producers, and will feature Walton Goggins as its protagonist, who is reportedly playing a Ghoul. We've never had a Ghoul protagonist in the games, so this should mark some new ground for the series to cover.

