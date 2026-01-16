New Fallout series incoming as Shelter becomes a reality show

Fallout: Season 2 is now over halfway through, with only a few episodes left. A third season has already been confirmed, but we may not have to wait for it before we see more Fallout on TV.

It has now been confirmed that Fallout Shelter will become a TV series (something that had previously been rumored), but don't expect anything resembling the regular show. Fallout Shelter will instead be a docu-soap, and casting is now officially underway - thanks to which we now know a little more about the format:

"Fallout Shelter (working title) is a new reality competition series based on the hit Amazon drama and computer game of the same name. The dwellers (contestants) live together in a top-secret vault, where they will compete in a series of games that tests the seven core attributes from the Fallout world. Strength, perception, endurance, charisma, intelligence, agility, and luck (S.P.E.C.I.A.L).

The series will not only test dwellers' core attributes, but also their loyalty and alliances. It's a game of power dynamics, popularity, and social strategy which will ultimately result in a huge cash prize, but do you have what it takes to be the most S.P.E.C.I.A.L?"

If you're keen to move into a Vault and be filmed, probably with challenges and intrigue, you can register your interest here. Among other things, they want to know how smart, agile, and lucky you are. The eventual winner can look forward to "a huge cash prize" - and they also want to know what you'll do with the money if you're the happy winner.

We don't know when Fallout Shelter will premiere, but the deadline for applications is February 15, after which we can assume that the producers will start reviewing participants and get down to business.