New Fall Guys dev diary details the making of its levels

There's something special about Mediatonic's upcoming competitive, 60-player party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and it's not just the massive number of potential players in one escalating game show-type race to first place, it's the phenomenally well-crafted levels.

From obstacle course races to football matches with XXL-sized footballs, the game offers a design that is sure to appeal to both children and the children inside of us all. In a recent dev diary, the developers talk about how these levels were created, how the team went through 'The Monster', i.e. the massive obstacle course, in real life to do research for the game and more.

In the video, Mediatonic reveals that the game will be continually updated with new game modes and remixes of old ones, so Fall Guys could bring joy for years to come. Check the full video out below.