Fable

New Fable trailer shows in-engine footage, narrated by Richard Ayoade

We got a very British vibe from the trailer, but no release date.

Fable kicked off the Xbox Games Showcase tonight, giving us a new in-engine look at the game featuring British actor and comedian Richard Ayoade.

In his typical, very British fashion, Ayoade gives us a rundown of what he thinks of a hero. We don't get any gameplay in this trailer, but the atmosphere certainly rings of what we'd expect from Fable.

No release date was given for Fable, but we do know it'll be playable from day one on Xbox Game Pass, whenever it actually releases. Check out the trailer below:

