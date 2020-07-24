Cookies

Fable

New Fable kicks off its social media presence

Playground Games has embraced its new ties to the beloved Fable franchise and Fable is now on social media.

The new Fable was finally revealed yesterday, after having been one of the worst kept secrets in the video game business in a long time. While we practically don't know anything about it, not even which year it is supposed to launch, the game, developed by Playground Games, now has an official Twitter account.

If you want to stay up to date with everything Fable, you should, of course, read Gamereactor. But we can also recommend you checking out the official Fable Twitter over here.

Fable

