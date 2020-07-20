New Fable game rumoured to be revealed on Thursday

There are plenty of people who call themselves video game insiders but unfortunately very few of them really are, and the ones who are tend to not flaunt it. One of them is undoubtedly Klobrille, who has a proven track record for Xbox leaks.

Klobrille writes (on Resetera) that we should expect a new adventure in the Fable series to be revealed on Thursday during the Xbox Games Showcase, with a reveal in the vein of Sony's Horizon: Forbidden West presentation:

"Just to get that expectation right, I don't think anyone should expect a Fable announcement with a gameplay demo like what Halo Infinite will do.

I guess this will rather be in the Horizon II-trailer-like ballpark, so an in-engine trailer but somewhat indicative of what to expect."

Fable III, which was the last numbered game in the series, came out back in 2010. Would you rather have a proper Fable 4 or a reboot of the entire series?