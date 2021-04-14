New F9 trailer really is fast and furious

You're watching Advertisements

It's been more than a year since we got the first trailer from the ninth mainline Fast and Furious film, so it's safe to say we've been waiting much longer than planned. We still have to wait a few more months to see the end result, but at least we don't have to wait that long for a taste of what awaits.

Universal has a promised given us F9's second official trailer, and with intense action both behind the wheel and many other places, a handful of reunions and of course some very interesting ways of using cars it sure seems like fans are getting exactly what they want on June 25.