F-Zero 99

New F-Zero is a battle royale exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online

Relive the nostalgia combined with the trendy genre in a F-Zero that is now available.

Again, Nintendo offers us a new surprise, something far from what the hopes and rumors of fans were asking for. There is no new main F-Zero. Captain Falcon will have to continue waiting in the trunk of Amiibos and living in Smash Bros. Ultimate, because the " new " of the F-Zero series that some rumors advanced a few days ago is a small title, exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online, and based on the multiplayer battle royale mode.

F-Zero 99 will be a multiplayer title in which we will face in thrilling 16-bit races to 98 other pilots where you can use super sparks as power-ups to climb positions in the standings. It will be available from today, so you can already access your NSO account and join the race.

And in case you missed it or want to see it in action, check out the trailer below:

