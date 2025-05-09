New F-35B Lightning jets bolster UK air combat strength

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . We now know that the Royal Air Force has welcomed two new F-35B Lightning jets to RAF Marham, marking another step in the UK's long-term plan to modernise its combat air capabilities.

Delivered from Lockheed Martin's Fort Worth facility with in-flight support from an RAF Voyager, the aircraft strengthen both the RAF and the Royal Navy's carrier strike operations, as Britain aims to expand its Lightning fleet beyond the 48 already ordered.