New EU law requires manufacturers to have replaceable batteries in their mobile phones within four years

The European Union has spoken and today a new law was passed that will require manufacturers to make the batteries in mobile phones replaceable from 2027. In other words, it will be possible to install a new battery in a way that does not require any specialised knowledge or tools, which is how it was from the beginning among (mainly) Android phones in the early 2010s.

So if Samsung, Apple, Google and all the other big companies want to keep selling phones on the European market, they will have to change the design of their phones from 2027 onwards. Does this mean that plastic backs will become standard? Well, only time will tell, but as with the standardisation of USB-C, this is a step in the right direction for the industry.

