New Epstein files reveal more references to Trump, including private jet flight with unnamed 20-year-old

A new batch of documents released by the US justice department contains significantly more references to Donald Trump than earlier disclosures linked to Jeffrey Epstein, including claims that the president flew on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s.

Donald Trump

The files include an internal email from a senior US attorney stating that Trump appeared as a passenger on at least eight Epstein flights between 1993 and 1996. One flight allegedly listed only Epstein, Trump and an unnamed 20-year-old woman. There is no indication the woman was a victim of any crime, and inclusion in the documents does not imply wrongdoing.

The email also suggests Trump travelled on several occasions with individuals who could have been potential witnesses in the case against Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Other passengers listed on different flights included Trump's former wife Marla Maples and his children Tiffany and Eric.

Prince Andrew

The newly released files also contain further references to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, including emails exchanged with Maxwell. As with Trump, the documents do not allege criminal conduct.

The release follows mounting pressure on the justice department after it delayed publication despite a legal requirement to disclose the records. Trump, who pledged during his campaign to release the Epstein files, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes and says he cut ties with him years before his arrest.