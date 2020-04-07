New episode of Inside Xbox announced for tonight

Microsoft has been on a roll lately with two Xbox Game Studios releases already - Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Bleeding Edge - and another one coming later this month in the form of Gears Tactics. And that's on top of confirmation that Xbox Series X will, in fact, be the most powerful console of the next generation.

Now the company has announced yet another episode of its live-streamed show, Inside Xbox, which starts today at 10pm BST / 11pm CEST. As usual, we can expect new Xbox Game Pass announcements and something about Sea of Thieves, as well as some news about Gears Tactics, "some surprises from our [email protected] team", and more. After the show, there will also be a first-look at Obsidian's single-player portion of upcoming title Grounded.

Those looking forward to new intel regarding Xbox Series X should, however, brace themselves for disappointment. Microsoft specifically says that there won't be any more intel about the console, although it still has something to offer on the topic:

"While we won't have any new details to share for Xbox Series X, we are excited to sit down with Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald, to discuss the recently revealed technical specifications and what they mean for gamers."

You can watch Inside Xbox on Mixer, Twitch and Youtube. It will also stream on Facebook and Twitter.