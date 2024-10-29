New emergency shutdown of Sea of Thieves servers

HQ

Update 11:33 BST: Sea of Thieves servers re-open

It seems that this time the problem hasn't been dramatic enough to keep players away from their ship for too long. Rare announces that they are reopening the servers, less than half an hour after announcing the shutdown. You can now continue your Tall Tales and adventures across the seas in SoT.

[Original news]

Storm is brewing over Sea of Thieves once again. The last few weeks have been hectic for the development team within Rare, who have had to make several emergency shutdowns and shut down their servers while patching critical bugs in the game brought about by its recent updates. In fact, even some of the new features planned for the game's current Season 14 have had to be scrapped. And today the tidal wave has made landfall again.

The official Sea of Thieves account has just announced an immediate emergency server shutdown. The worrying thing this time is that they haven't advanced the reasons for the shutdown, so we don't know what's broken this time. Players are reporting pinging 200 as they finish delivering loot to the bases. Rare will re-announce the reopening on their social accounts.

Let's hope the developers find the problem soon, as this is the third shutdown of the game in less than a month. Season 14 is proving to be far more eventful for Sea of Thieves than any of the previous seasons, and now the number of pirates is higher than ever, thanks to its launch this year on PS5.

Have you had any problems lately in Sea of Thieves?