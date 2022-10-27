New Elden Ring update further balances the game

HQ

Elden Ring went down very well with many members of the editorial team when it was released at the beginning of the year, and many of us still miss playing it. It was in so many ways a phenomenal game and yet we suspect there are those lucky souls who have yet to experience this unforgettable journey. If you're one of them, we advise you to get to grips with the game immediately. If nothing else, it's an excellent time to do so now that FromSoftware has released an update that further balances the game. You can read about the changes below...

Ash of War - Endure

Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

Incantation - Inescapable Frenzy

Fixed a bug where the FP consumption was not properly reduced in patch 1.07.