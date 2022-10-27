Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Elden Ring

New Elden Ring update further balances the game

A couple of areas have seen fixes and improvements.

HQ

Elden Ring went down very well with many members of the editorial team when it was released at the beginning of the year, and many of us still miss playing it. It was in so many ways a phenomenal game and yet we suspect there are those lucky souls who have yet to experience this unforgettable journey. If you're one of them, we advise you to get to grips with the game immediately. If nothing else, it's an excellent time to do so now that FromSoftware has released an update that further balances the game. You can read about the changes below...

Ash of War - Endure
Shortened effect duration. Adjustments made in patch 1.07 had a greater impact on the game balance than expected.

Incantation - Inescapable Frenzy
Fixed a bug where the FP consumption was not properly reduced in patch 1.07.

Elden Ring

