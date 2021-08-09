New Elden Ring information revealed on Steam

If you are worrying that Elden Ring might turn out to be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, it seems like you can stop doing that now. During the weekend, store pages was launched for Steam, PlayStation and Xbox. The Steam page has new nuggets of information (like how the online part works) which you can find below under the image - although interestingly enough no mention whatsoever of George R. R. Martin.

• A Vast World Full of Excitement

A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

• Create your Own Character

In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armour, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth

A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.

• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others

In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.