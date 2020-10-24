New eFootball PES 2021 update adds over 150 player face updates

You're watching Advertisements

eFootball PES 2021 has recently received a new season update that is adding over 150 player face updates to its database. Alongside this, the new update will add over 200 new kits, and Steven Gerrard as a Master League Manager.

The update will also feature the latest club and player updates for countries around the world, alongside this, the new Iconic Moment Series players will be kicking off within various myClub campaigns. Here is the current planned schedule for the series:

- Ronaldinho - October 22

- Carles Puyol - October 22

- Deco - October 22

- Patrick Viera - October 29

- Sol Campbell - October 29

- Gilberto Silva - October 29

Last of all, this update will also be bringing 14 new boots from adidas, NIKE, PUMA, UMBRO, MIZUNO and Joma for players to sport on the pitch.

This massive data pack launch is available to download for free right now on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.