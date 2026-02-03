New Dumbledore John Lithgow critiques J.K. Rowling's "ironic and inexplicable" trans viewpoints

HQ

As J.K. Rowling continues to be a source of controversy due to rhetoric which is often found to be anti-trans, a lot of actors, performers, and even game developers making content in the Harry Potter world end up facing criticism. The new Dumbledore for the Harry Potter TV show at HBO, John Lithgow, is no exception, but the actor doesn't want to be associated with Rowling's views just because he's part of a show based on her books.

"She has created this amazing canon for young people and it has jumped into the consciousness of the society. It's about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable," Lithgow told Variety. "I've never met her, she's not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable."

"It upsets me when people are opposed to me having anything to do with this. But in Potter canon you see no trace of transphobic sensitivity. She's written this mediation of kindness and acceptance. And Dumbledore is a beautiful role," he continued. "It was a hard decision. It made me uncomfortable and unhappy that people insisted I walk away from the job. I chose not to do that...I'm perfectly ready for collisions of opinion. I understand it."

It seems that Lithgow - now 80 - wishes to leave an impression for a younger audience in the twilight of his career. He'll be 88 by the time the show wraps up, which is a huge commitment, and one he seems to have considered a lot.