New DualSense controllers could be on the way

Metallic Gray and Metallic Red were spotted online.

Two new, unannounced DualSense controller colours have been spotted online on the PlayStation repair page.

The additional colours were first spotted by Reddit user Loyal_Frost, who, after filling out details on the PlayStation support page to repair their DualSense controller, spotted a drop down menu asking consumers to pick their colour.

Among the colours we already have for DualSense, there are also options for Metallic Gray and Metallic Red, meaning we could be getting official announcements for these colour options soon.

