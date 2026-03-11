New drone incidents near Dubai airport deepen aviation disruption

HQ

Drone incidents near Dubai International Airport have added to growing disruption in Gulf aviation as the war involving Iran enters its second week. Authorities in United Arab Emirates confirmed that two drones fell close to the airport just some hours ago, though flights continued to operate.

The incident comes as much of the Middle East's airspace faces closures or restrictions due to missile and drone threats linked to the conflict. Airlines have cancelled or rerouted thousands of flights, affecting major carriers such as Emirates and Etihad Airways, while regional hubs struggle to maintain schedules.

Officials say the situation has created the aviation sector's most severe disruption since the pandemic. Airports across the Gulf remain key transit points for long-haul travel, and the crisis has also pushed jet fuel prices higher as tensions affect major oil transport routes.

Since the conflict started, FlightRadar24 has been busy tracking many of these incidents: