New Double Dragon announced with a planned release in 2025

It was only just last year that we got the chance to hang out with the brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, developed by Secret Base. Now it's already confirmed that there are new brawls coming.

In the latest Weekly Famitsu, Arc System Works reveals that they are working on a 3D beat 'em up to be released next year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox (one can also assume that Switch 2 will be included when it is revealed). This new Double Dragon title doesn't have a name yet, but given the developer's Guilty Gear franchise, they know a thing or two about fighting games and beautifully designed graphics.

Thanks, GamingBolt.