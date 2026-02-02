Mockbuster, a new documentary giving us insight into the world of B movies and how Hollywood's greatest knock-offs are made, has shown off its first teaser. The film follows Australian filmmaker Anthony Frith as he directs a dinosaur movie with the studio behind Sharknado, The Asylum.

With the teaser beginning with one of The Asylum's heads saying "at our company, we make shitty movies," you know what you're in for right from the first few seconds. It doesn't look like the content of the films will be dressed up as anything more than it is, but perhaps over the course of the documentary Frith can find some value in these perfect stoner watches.

Mockbuster currently doesn't have a release date, although the trailer does say it's coming soon, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for a low-budget documentary about other low-budget films.