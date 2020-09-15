New documentary sheds light on console war of the '90s

You're watching Advertisements

In the early 1990's, Nintendo and Mario were kings of the video game business. But then something happened: challengers emerged, and they were called Sega and Sonic the Hedgehog. The events that followed became known as console wars, and the world of video games was divided between Nintendo warriors and Sega warriors.

On September 23 we get a new documentary called Console Wars on CBS All Access. We get to see interviews with people who experienced this "war" at the forefront. Executive producers are Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The documentary is based on Blake J. Harris' 2014 book called Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle That Defined a Generation.

As expected, the documentary focuses on the events that took place in the United States. Still, older European gamers might remember, that the struggle between Nintendo and Sega could be felt in the old continent as well.

