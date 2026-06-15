New documentary finds OnlyFans agencies control and threaten creators

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A new documentary finds a pattern of OnlyFans managers or agents that are exploitative, threatening, and in some cases even abusive. While many agencies and managers can help creators grow their audience and make a better living on the platform, some are cause for serious concern.

The documentary comes from the BBC, in which it heard from 60 UK OnlyFans creators. The BBC also embedded itself in a private Telegram group for agents, called OFM Empire. The group has more than 24,000 members, and involved conversations around signing creators, taking control of their accounts, and taking profits under the threat of violence. This method was called the "pimp method" by a user in the channel.

OnlyFans has been made aware of exploitative managers and agents for years, but the documentary shows that the UK-based platform isn't doing enough to protect its creators from exploitation. The documentary follows Rebecca, a 29-year-old creator who was threatened and had masked men attack her home. "What Rebecca experienced are all recognised signs of exploitation - control, coercion, financial pressure and an inability to leave freely," said Eleanor Lyons, the UK's independent anti-slavery commissioner.

OnlyFans has responded to the documentary, saying: "The allegation we 'turn a blind eye' [to these issues] is unfounded...OnlyFans' relationship is with our creators and fans and we are not connected with, and do not endorse, any third parties including management agencies. Unfortunately, we cannot review or influence any contractual relationships creators choose to enter into outside the platform as we are not party to them."

While creators find that the idea of an OFM is good on paper, the lack of regulation around them means that it can be easier for smaller creators to be exploited.