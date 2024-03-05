New Disney live-action boss reportedly won't make films that don't 'need to exist'

HQ

The Disney live-action remake has been around for a while now. Not all of them are incredibly successful, but with hits like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, it seemed Disney was going to keep spinning that roulette wheel until it found another bit of box office gold.

However, things might be about to change. According to Puck News, the new live-action boss at Disney David Greenbaum reportedly pitched his approach to new projects as one simple question, which was: "Does this film need to exist?"

Now, considering the money that some of these live-action remakes bring in, it's likely Disney will find a way to say that yes, they do need to exist to fill people's pockets. Then again, to be more optimistic, perhaps this will see a shift in Disney focusing instead on movies that try and bring in audiences with strong plots, characters and messages rather than nostalgia.

Do you think Disney live-action remakes need to exist?