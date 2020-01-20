New Disintegration trailer highlights its upcoming beta release

Are you intrigued by the V1 Interactive first-person shooter Disintegration? Do you want to join the technical beta to experience the game in action? Well, you're in luck, as the closed beta begins next week, on January 28 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, The closed round begins on the 28th at 8am PT, running through 11:59pm PT and January 29 at the same time. Those of you not lucky enough to join that closed round won't have to wait too long either, as the open beta will follow on January 31, running until February 1.

Those joining either beta program will get to try two of the three multiplayer game modes available at launch.

Check the new trailer out below.