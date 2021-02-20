New Diablo IV gameplay details the Rogue class

You're watching Advertisements

A new gameplay trailer for Diablo IV has been shown-off at BlizzConline. The video reveals the new class coming to the highly anticipated RPG as the sneaky, yet vicious Rogue.

Focussing mainly on combat with weapons such as knives, swords, bows, and crossbows, this class is designed with speed at the forefront and can have various specialties, as the trailer below shows.

