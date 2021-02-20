Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Diablo IV

New Diablo IV gameplay details the Rogue class

The class excels with swords, knives, bows, and crossbows.

A new gameplay trailer for Diablo IV has been shown-off at BlizzConline. The video reveals the new class coming to the highly anticipated RPG as the sneaky, yet vicious Rogue.

Focussing mainly on combat with weapons such as knives, swords, bows, and crossbows, this class is designed with speed at the forefront and can have various specialties, as the trailer below shows.

For more Diablo news, be sure to check out the Diablo II: Resurrected announcement trailer that we reported on very recently.

