New Devil May Cry anime is coming to Netflix

Capcom and Netflix have been great friends for a few years now, as the streaming service has quite a few movies and TV shows based on Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. It's time to cross off another beloved franchise on the list.

Adi Shankar, the man producing pretty much every anime based on a video game these days, has confirmed Devil May Cry will get an eight episode anime on Netflix in the future. Not too far into the future either apparently, as the announcement came with a trailer showing that we'll experience the story of a fairly young Dante. The talented folks over at Studio MIR are the ones making the anime, so it's a decent chance the animations will be good at least. We're not told when the show will arrive, however, but that might just get fans speculating about it coming around the same as a new game in the beloved universe.