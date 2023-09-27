Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Devil May Cry

New Devil May Cry anime is coming to Netflix

We're just waiting to hear about a Street Fighter Mega Man and Dino Crisis project now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Capcom and Netflix have been great friends for a few years now, as the streaming service has quite a few movies and TV shows based on Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. It's time to cross off another beloved franchise on the list.

Adi Shankar, the man producing pretty much every anime based on a video game these days, has confirmed Devil May Cry will get an eight episode anime on Netflix in the future. Not too far into the future either apparently, as the announcement came with a trailer showing that we'll experience the story of a fairly young Dante. The talented folks over at Studio MIR are the ones making the anime, so it's a decent chance the animations will be good at least. We're not told when the show will arrive, however, but that might just get fans speculating about it coming around the same as a new game in the beloved universe.

HQ
Devil May Cry

Related texts



Loading next content