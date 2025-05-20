New Developers Could Be the Missing Link in Making Gaming More Inclusive

Playing video games is now a lucrative business across the globe, but it wasn't always a friendly place for all kinds of people. Players from different backgrounds, genders, and abilities still often find themselves left out, either in the stories being told or in how games are designed. Big companies have made some progress, it's the new wave of developers driving change, bringing new ideas, challenging old habits, and focusing on making games more inclusive and relatable.

Game developers in the online casino sector are already getting creative, adding eye-catching designs and games people already love to draw in a more diverse crowd. According to casino expert Andjelija Blagojevic, iGaming sites introduce brand new options to enhance the experience as they provide players with a wide variety of gaming titles from various game developers. New titles and variations of classic casino games like slots, crash games, or classic table games like blackjack are available on mobile or desktop. The goal is to enhance the player experience and cater to various preferences.

For many players, picking up a game can be a frustrating experience if they don't see characters who look like them or share their background. Despite nearly half of all gamers being women, only about 24% of the European games industry workforce are women, highlighting the slow progress in improving gender representation. A gap like this means games might not show the true mix of people who actually play them. The same goes for characters from different ethnic backgrounds or people living with disabilities, who are still rarely featured in leading roles.

New developers are closing this gap. Many come from different backgrounds, so they get why representation and inclusion matter to players. With diverse cultural experiences, these creators inject new ideas and unique cultural experiences into games.

Games are starting to feature characters from various backgrounds, so more players can feel represented and connected. For example, in Disco Elysium, you're free to shape your character's personality, beliefs, and even mental health journey, making space for all kinds of players to see themselves in the game.

But inclusion isn't just about who's on screen; it's also about how games are designed. If games are made to include everyone, it means nobody is left out. You can now change buttons, turn on subtitles, pick colours that work for you, and make the game easier or harder. One example is Forza Horizon, where you can adjust the driving so everyone can enjoy racing, no matter their skill level.

New developers bring new ideas and approaches to the table since they are open to embracing new technology. Emerging studios like Ghost Ship Games and BetaDwarf are pushing boundaries with fresh ideas, bringing unique multiplayer experiences to the gaming industry. They're not stuck in old habits and are more willing to try out inclusive design features that make games easier and more fun for everyone.

Because many developers are also active in online communities, they're quick to listen to feedback and improve their games based on what players need.

Of course, making games more inclusive has its problems. New developers often struggle to get funding and industry support. Sometimes they have to focus on what's most marketable instead of what's most inclusive. New game creators also have a hard time keeping up with the big-name studios. The major companies have the money to build polished games and promote them widely.

They've also got experienced teams and a strong reputation that makes players trust their work. Smaller or newer developers, on the other hand, often lack the same resources and skills, which makes it tough to get noticed, especially with so many games being released all the time. Making the rules a bit more supportive could help.

New developers also face fierce resistance from traditional gamers who cling to long-standing norms. Despite these problems, the future looks promising for new developers. For instance, there are funding opportunities from the European Commission, for instance, who invests in innovation and growth to support the next generation of game creators. Through its Horizon Europe programme, it aims to make Europe a top spot for game innovation by giving new developers the support they need to bring new and inclusive ideas to life.

With more people demanding games that feel real and include different voices, new developers have a better shot at getting noticed. According to a global study, 68% of players support increased representation of marginalised groups in games. Games that include everyone have better stories, more unique characters, and bring in more players who feel comfortable and connected. Inclusive gaming is the future. With the European gaming market alone worth billions, there are real opportunities to shape the future of gaming so it works for everyone.