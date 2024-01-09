New details revealed on Martin Scorsese's Jesus movie

HQ

Following the mammoth task that was putting Killers of the Flower Moon to film, Martin Scorsese is now stepping onto even shakier ground as he tackles a movie about Jesus.

Speaking with the LA Times, Scorsese went into a bit more detail about what we can expect from this film and how it hopefully won't force the Christians of the world to rise up against him.

"I'm trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion," Scorsese said. "Right now, 'religion,' you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it's failed in so many ways. But that doesn't mean necessarily that the initial impulse was wrong. Let's get back. Let's just think about it. You may reject it. But it might make a difference in how you live your life — even in rejecting it. Don't dismiss it offhand. That's all I'm talking about. And I'm saying that as a person who's going to be 81 in a couple of days."

He also revealed that it'll mostly take place in modern day, and will be based on Shūsaku Endō's book A Life of Jesus. The same author wrote Silence, which Scorsese used for another screenplay.

The movie will be around 80 minutes in length, which will be the director's shortest feature. He doesn't have long until he'll have to tackle this challenge either, as production is set to start later this year.