New details revealed about how Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead

New information has emerged about the discovery of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

According to the New York Times, a massage therapist first raised the alarm after being unable to access the house for a scheduled appointment. The therapist contacted the couple's daughter, Romy Reiner, who lives nearby.

Romy entered the home and discovered her father's body, then fled in distress, unaware that her mother's body was also inside. A roommate who accompanied her called 911, and emergency responders later found Michele Singer Reiner.

About Nick Reiner, 32

The couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and the use of a knife, and is being held without bail.

A source close to the family disputed earlier reports that Rob and Michele Reiner had argued with their son at a party the night before their deaths, saying claims of a heated confrontation were inaccurate. The source also said the family was used to dealing with Nick's struggles together.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact time of death. Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday night and is expected to appear in court later this week after a delay due to medical clearance.