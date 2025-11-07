New details on Topuria's possible return in early 2026: UFC reportedly sets date and venue

HQ

According to MMA journalist Nolan King (via Eurosport), the UFC has requested authorization to hold an event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, which would likely serve as UFC 324, the first major numbered event of the promotion's new United States television deal with Paramount.

The chosen venue isn't random. The T-Mobile Arena has already witnessed three of Topuria's greatest performances: his knockout win over Damon Jackson, the submission victory against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282, and his stunning knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, where he became a double champion.

Dana White wants Topuria to headline the card

For this first big event of 2026, Dana White has expressed his desire for Ilia Topuria to headline the card, which would mark the Spanish-Georgian champion's first title defense. "It's a possibility," White said earlier this year, and with these new reports, that possibility now seems closer to reality.

As for his next opponent, the picture remains unclear. Paddy Pimblett continues to rise in popularity, and his history with Topuria could justify a title shot, while Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan are also potential contenders. Whoever stands across from him, Topuria appears ready to make history once again in what's quickly becoming his favorite stage: Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.