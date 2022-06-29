New details on the combat and world of Sonic Frontiers

HQ

After today's Nintendo Direct Mini teaser, some of our doubts about the upcoming Sonic Frontiers are already being dispelled. The new video presented the blue hedgehog's adventure running on Nintendo Switch, and confirmed a winter release window this year for this version as well.

We also got a glimpse of Sonic's combat system in his adventure across the Starfall Islands, based on aiming and chain combos to multiply damage on enemies, along with a counterattack with which we can repel damage similar to a 'parry'. We also didn't miss seeing the blue blur take advantage of his new cyber-spin ability, with which he traces a running circle around enemies and puzzles to reveal curious effects.

It's also been mentioned that Sonic will have to upgrade his abilities to increase his speed (even more) and attack power as he explores the ruins of the lost island civilisation and delves into a new area called Cyberspace in search of mysterious keys that seem to be a key part of the adventure.