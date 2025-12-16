New details on Honda's return to Formula 1 with Aston Martin

HQ

Aston Martin wants to leave behind years of irrelevance at Formula 1 and hopes that 2026 will be a great year, counting on the talent of the veteran Fernando Alonso, the expertise of engineer Adrian Newey (recently promoted as Team Principal), and the new power engines that Honda will develop exclusively for them.

The Japanese company used to work with Red Bull, supplying the engines for Max Verstappen's winning cars, but announced that they would slowly retire from Formula 1 to focus on carbon neutral technologies, and their partnership ended in 2025. However, they later signed an agreement with Aston Martin, to work on engines with the new regulations in the sport, with cars using 50% internal combustion and 50% electric power, one of their largest changes in the history of Formula 1. The full reveal of the power unit will be made in Tokyo on January 20 2026.

"At this event, we will share the aspirations of Honda and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as we take on the challenge of competing in F1, the pinnacle of motorsport. We will also explain the new regulations and reveal our new power unit for the upcoming season", Honda sai. "2026 marks the start of Honda's new era in F1, having first entered in 1964. Since then, Honda has established itself as one of the most successful power unit manufacturers in the sport's history."

Koji Watanabe, Honda's president, said that this is a long-term collaboration and they have "the potential to be successful in F1, not just in 2026, but also '27, '28 and beyond. We are on the eve of something very special".

Do you think Aston Martin with Honda will become a more competitive team in 2026?