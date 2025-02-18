New details about Digimon Story Time Stranger to be revealed i March

HQ

Digimon fans have something to look forward to next month. On March 20, Bandai Namco will present new details about Digimon Story Time Stranger, including new Digimon, characters and quests - and hopefully a premiere date.

This time it is once again a matter of collecting and training digital monsters to prevent the collapse of the world. Players will be able to travel between the regular world and the digital one, and at the announcement Bandai Namco wrote that "Digimon can be seen running their own shops, homes, and living their own full Digi-lives".

We will of course cover everything that is shown, so just give it another month and there will be plenty of information.